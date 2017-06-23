Illustrated Maps – Tough Girl on the Appalachian Trail

Sarah Williams the host of the Tough Girl Challenges podcast is walking the Appalachian Trail in 100 days, this is my map documenting her journey over the 100 days from the 4/6/17.

14/6/17 She’s passed into North Carolina, and is eating up the miles, having made 200 miles at last update.

Update 10/7/17 – Sarah is now in Virginia, 712 miles down and has reached the famous McAfee Knob.

Update 16/08/17 I’ve been on holiday, and since my last update Sarah has smashed thorough 5 more states, she had some tough times through Virginia, but in true ‘tough girl’ style is cracking through the miles, and at last update she’d reached 1500 miles!

On the 3rd of September reached 2000 miles on the Appalachian Trail.

10/09/2017 – 100 Days, 2200 miles, Sarah Williams smashed it. There was no way Sarah was not going to make her challenge, such determination and grit.